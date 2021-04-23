Damien will attend The University of Kansas to pursue his medical career as a General Surgeon. #Jayhawks
Extracurricular activities: Yearbook, Tennis, ROTC
Favorite quote: "Knowledge will give you power but Character will give you respect."
Favorite memory: "Going to regionals with the soccer team."
Advice to future generations: "Enjoy high school while you can because graduation comes quicker then you think."
Damien is the son of Sue Moungvong and Sen Matmanivong.
