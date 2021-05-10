Cooper plans to attend Southwestern College in Winfield. He plans to major in chemistry and play baseball for the Moundbuilders.
Extracurricular activities: Baseball, Marching Band, and Pep Band
Accomplishments/Awards: Derby Rotary Club Scholarship, Baseball and Academic Scholarship from Southwestern
Cooper is the son of Corey and Alicia Reeves.
