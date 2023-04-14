Connor plans to work in landscaping and eventually start his own landscaping business.
Extracurricular Activities: AFJROTC, Volunteering at Westview Nursing Home Bible Studies
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Connor plans to work in landscaping and eventually start his own landscaping business.
Extracurricular Activities: AFJROTC, Volunteering at Westview Nursing Home Bible Studies
Accomplishments and Awards: Sons of the Revolution Award-AFJROTC
Favorite Quote: "For many of us, the road is a difficult one, but the path is always there for us to follow, no matter how many times we may fall."
- Joshua Graham
Favorite Memory: First dine in military ball
Advice To Future Generations: Turn in your assignments even if they are wrong.
Parents: Christopher and Jae Hedrick
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.