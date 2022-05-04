Connor plans to attend WSU to study Filmmaking
Extracurricular Activities: DTV, D&D Club, Star Wars Club
Favorite Quote: "My heroes had the heart to lose their lives out on a limb, and all I remember is thinking I want to be like them." - Gnarls Barkley
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends for hours and hours.
Advice To Future Generations: Make more time to study and listen to your teachers.
Parents: George Sevick and Suzanne Sevick
