Cole plans to attend Newman University to study and enter the Pre-Pharmacy program.
Extracurricular Activities: Football, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Track
Accomplishments and awards: American Red Cross Life Saving Award, Newman ASC Service Award Scholarship, Newman Honors Program Scholarship
Favorite Quote: “Do not pray for easy lives. Pray to be stronger men.” – President John F Kennedy
Favorite Memory: Winning the 6A state football championship my freshman year. Being a part of the Derby Panther football brotherhood for four years.
Advice to Future Generations: Invest in your future early.
Parents: Andy and Jenny Farquhar
Other: Grandson of Betty Foster and the late Tony Foster
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.