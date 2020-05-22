Colby started at Wichita State University Tech in January and is getting a degree in Non Destructive Testing, NDT.
Extracurricular activities: Hunting and Fishing
Favorite quote: "I am ready to face any challenge that might be foolish enough to face me," - Dwight Schrute, The Office
Favorite memory: Being in the Paint Gang for the Football Games
Advice to future generations: "Graduate early and start college."
Colby is the son of Ed and Stephanie Matlock.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.