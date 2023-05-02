Colby plans to attend Newman University in the fall to study marketing and he will bowl for the Jets!
Extracurricular Activities: In high school, Colby participated in Varsity Band, Cross Country, Bowling and Tennis.
Accomplishments and Awards: Lettered in Bowling and Tennis. Also received the school district's I Make a Difference award.
Favorite Quote: "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get!" ~ Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump
Favorite Memory: Taking 1st at the 2022 6A bowling regional.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't get behind on class work.
Parents: David & Emily Hedden
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.