Cody plans to get and Accounting degree at Wichita State University.
Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, FCA, Wrestling
Accomplishments/Awards: Top 10% of Class, 3 time state medalist
Favorite quote: "Life isn’t about the amount of breaths you take, but the moments that take your breath away."
Favorite memory: Winning 2019 state wrestling title
Advice to future generations: "Do what you enjoy not what others think you will enjoy."
Cody is the son of Ty Woods.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.