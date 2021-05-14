Cody plans to get and Accounting degree at Wichita State University.

Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, FCA, Wrestling

Accomplishments/Awards: Top 10% of Class, 3 time state medalist

Favorite quote: "Life isn’t about the amount of breaths you take, but the moments that take your breath away."

Favorite memory: Winning 2019 state wrestling title

Advice to future generations: "Do what you enjoy not what others think you will enjoy."

Cody is the son of Ty Woods.

