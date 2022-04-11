Chris plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and apply for Pharmacy School there.
Extracurricular Activities: Football and Track
Favorite Quote: Hard Work beats Talent when Talent doesn't Work Hard
Favorite Memory: Chris' favorite memories are of winning the state championship for football 3 years in a row!
Advice To Future Generations: "Don't stop working for what you want!!!"
Parents: Alan and Valarie Thomsen
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.