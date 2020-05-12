Chloe will be attending Wichita State University to become a speech pathologist working with special needs students.
Extracurricular activities: Panther Pals and cheer.
Favorite quote: "Take care of others, but also yourself."
Favorite memory: Chloe's favorite memory is cheering at the homecoming game.
Advice to future generations: "Don't take your time in school for granted. It's most likely not the best four years of your life, but work hard and make good memories."
Chloe is the daughter of Cameron and Elizabeth Eyhorn.
