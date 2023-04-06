Chloe plans to attend Barton County Community College where she plans to play softball and continue her education.
Extracurricular Activities: Chloe is involved in StuCo, where she is class President, Student to Student, NHS, and the Peer Mentoring program. She also played Varsity Tennis and Varsity Softball.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.