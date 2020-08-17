Chloe plans to attend Wichita State University to major in Graphic Design and minor in music.
Extracurricular activities: Chloe was yearbook staff Design Editor for three years, marching band section leader and first chair flutist in the wind ensemble, Student Council senior class vice president, and a member in the National Honor Society. She also participated in the Wichita Youth Symphony her junior year.
Accomplishments/Awards: Chloe was a three year member in the Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Band and performed at the district level all four years. Senior year, she was named a recipient of the Patrick S. Gilmore award. Chloe also received numerous design awards through the Kansas Scholastic Press Association, including first place in the 2019 state competition, and earned Honorable Mention in the Eastern Kansas Scholastic Art awards. She graduated with honors in the top five percent of her class and was named a Kansas Honors Scholar.
Favorite quote: "Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise." Frank Ocean
Chloe is the daughter of Jacqueline and Kevin Brown.
