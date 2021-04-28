Carson plans to attend college to major in marketing or health sciences and to wrestle.
Extracurricular activities: Varsity Football, Wrestling & Golf, Biomed Student 9-11 grade
Accomplishments/Awards: 2 time State Wrestling Champ, 4 time State Placer, All State 152 lbs, Regional Wrestler of the Year, KWCA First All Academic Team 2018-2021, Panther's Heart Award for football, DHS Male Athlete of the Year
Favorite quote: “I get up every morning determined to both change the world and have one hell of a good time. Sometimes this makes planning my day difficult.” ― E.B. White
Favorite memory: "2019 state wrestling tournament when we won the first team championship since 1986. I was on that team with my older brother which made it even more memorable."
Advice to future generations: "You can do anything you put your mind to!"
Cason is the son of Craig and Stacey Lindsey.
