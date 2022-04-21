Carson plans to attend Kansas University in the fall to study Business Analytics and Investing.
Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball Manager, Tennis, FCA, Student 2 Student
Accomplishments/Awards: Crimson and Blue Scholarship from KU
Favorite Memory: Painting for football games and being in the student section.
Parents: Kasey and Gina Thrailkill
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.