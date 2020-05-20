Cadence plans to go to college and get a degree and become a nurse, possibly in pediatrics.
Favorite quote: "Make your life a masterpiece, imagine no limitations on what you can be, have or do."~ Brian Tracy
Advice to future generations: "Don't try to fit in, be yourself. what you do to please others will effect your life not others, having friends doesn't matter because most of them won't be in your life forever they're just temporary, so focus on your school work and what you want to do in your future."
Cadence is the daughter of Rosemary Varnell.
