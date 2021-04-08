Caden plans to go to college to play soccer and study engineering.
Extracurricular activities: Soccer
Accomplishments/Awards: First team defense all league and honorable mention attacker in the same season. First player in Derby history to do so.
Favorite quote: "You owe it to yourself to be the best that you can."
Favorite memory: Winning regionals for soccer
Advice for future generations: "Stay in school."
Caden is the son of Lisa Wiederien and Chris Miller
