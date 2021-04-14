Bryleigh will be attending Wichita State University to major in Medical Laboratory Science.
Extracurricular activities: Varsity cheerleading, Varsity diving, National Honor Society, HOSA, Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic, 2021 STEM innovation challenge
Accomplishments/Awards: Optimist Club district essay winner ($500 scholarship), Optimist Club state essay winner ($2,500 scholarship), Kansas Honor Scholar, CEWD West Coast STEM Innovation Challenge winner, Outstanding Senior Science Nomination, 2020 AP Literature Student of the year, Outstanding Academic Achievement award from WSU, accepted into WSU’s honors college
Favorite quote: “Sometimes you just have to accept your defeat,” - Ms. Curtis (DHS math teacher), referring to trig identities
Favorite memory: "My freshman year we got to dissect sheep hearts in Ms. O’Brien’s class. She brought a fresh cow heart to show us and I was fascinated that it was larger than my head. Needless to say, after that experience I became convinced I would become a cardiovascular surgeon."
Bryleigh is the daughter of Jenise and Jeff Cross.
