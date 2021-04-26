Bryce plans to attend Kansas State University in Manhattan in the fall and participate in KSU Trumpet Studio, and KSU Marching Band.
Extracurricular activities: Fishing, mountain biking, skiing, restoring cars
Accomplishments/Awards: Received "1" Ratings for trumpet solos all four years of high school. Part of the STEM Innovation Challenge National Winning Team for 2021.
Favorite quote: "Do, or do not. There is no try." -Yoda
Favorite memory: "2021 New Years Marching Band trip to Disney."
Advice to future generations: "Enjoy being young!"
Bryce is the son of Derrick and Rikki Schreiber.
