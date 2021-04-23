Brooks plans to attend Kansas State University for Mechanical Engineering.
Extracurricular activities: Football and Wrestling teams
Accomplishments/Awards: KSU Wildcat Traditions Scholarship
Favorite quote: "The brave may not live forever but the cautious never live at all." ~ Princess Diaries
Brooks is the son of Lance and Kristi Crawford.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.