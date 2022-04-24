Brooke Parker
Derby High School

Brooke plans to attend CCCC and WSU.

Extracurricular Activities: Attending Rock Academy at Damm Music Center

Favorite Memory: First day back in person of Senior year after being remote entire Junior year.

Parents: Jeff and Brandie Parker

 

