Brooke plans to attend Butler Community College in the Fall where she will be majoring in Elementary Education.
Extracurricular Activities: Cross Country American Junior Gelbvieh Association
Accomplishments/Awards: 2022 Rod and Marilyn Caret Scholarship Recipient, Teaching Pathways Cord Recipient
Favorite Memory: Being in the student section at basketball games.
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment and take lots of pictures!
Parents: Brett and Michelle Flory; Eric and Jill Cooper.
