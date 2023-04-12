Brock plans to attend Friends University to play football and major in health sciences.
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity athlete in football, basketball, and track & field.
Accomplishments and Awards: 2nd Team AVCTL DIV 1 Quarterback
2nd Team All-Metro Quarterback, 6A All State Honorable Mention
Favorite Quote: “You should never stay at the same level. Always push yourself to the next.” —Marnelli Dimzon
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory of high school is just being able to run out of that tunnel every home football game and being able to compete with my teammates.
Advice To Future Generations: Always have confidence in yourself.
Parents: Ginny and Neil Zerger
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.