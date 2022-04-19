Class of 2022 3.9 GPA
Bridget plans to attend Kansas State University next year with a double major in kinesiology and integrative physiology. Eventually she plans to attend physical therapy school or medical school.
Extracurricular Activities: I have ran cross country, track, and participated in national honor society.
Accomplishments/awards: I have received many academic scholarships as well as my white coat from the biomedical pathway and capstone project.
Advice to Future Generations: The days go slow but the years go fast so make the most of every moment.
Parents: Dawn and Jim McAdam
