Bridget Dawn Greb

Bridget plans to attend the University of Kansas Honors Program to pursue a career in medical science.
Extracurricular Activities: Co-President of DHS HOSA, NHS member, Air Capital Speed Ice Skating, volunteer and ZAP program completer at Sedgwick County Zoo, volunteer at Wesley Hospital, Wichita Symphony Youth Orchestras, Delano Summer Youth Orchestra
Accomplishments/awards: DHS Outstanding Senior in Mathematics, DHS Outstanding Senior in Science, DHS Outstanding Senior in Social Studies, Kansas State Scholar, Governor’s Scholar, HIPPA Certified, PLTW Biomedical Pathway Completer
Favorite Quote: “Your life and destiny are determined to a large extent by your participation in the outcome.” - Paul Stanley, Face the Music: A Life Exposed
Bridget is the daughter of Dawn Greb and Sean Greb.
