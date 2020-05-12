Brecken will attend Kansas State University in the fall to study Graphic Design.
Extracurricular activities: Derby Football 6A Undefeated State Champions
Accomplishments/Awards: 1st Team All Defense ACTVL-1
Brecken is the son of Rob and Alana Kooser.
