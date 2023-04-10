Braden plans to attend Cowley County CC to play baseball.
Extracurricular Activities: Baseball
Accomplishments And Awards: 2022 Unanimous AVCTL-D1 First Team Catcher. 2022 AVCTL-D1 All-League Catcher. 2022 AVCTL-D1 All-League team. 2022 AVCTL-D1 Player of the YEAR. 2022 2nd Team All-State Catcher. 2022 Kansas Select Games, Red Team. 2022 Wichita HS All Stars Games Class of 23. 2022 Wichita Eagle High School baseball All-Metro team. Represented Kansas at the Power Showcase in Miami in November.
Favorite Quote: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"
Favorite Memory: My trip to Florida for the Power Showcase, playing at the Marlins Stadium
Advice To Future Generations: Take school seriously, don't get behind
Parents: Jeremiah and Aleesha Horn
