Blake is a 2013 Derby High graduate. In 2019, he married high school Sweetheart Marisa Wilbert Clifton in 2018.
Accomplishments/awards: Master of Interior Architecture and Product Design, Studied Abroad in Denmark Summer 2019
Favorite Quote: "To infinity and beyond" --Buzz Lightyear
Blake is the son of Tracy and Dawn Clifton.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.