Benjamin has committed to Rowing crew for Wichita State in the fall.
Extracurricular activities: Rowing with WRA for 4 years, team captain senior year. B.E.S.T. robotics, baseball and trap with the Wichita Homeschool Warriors. Loves hiking, fishing, and most things outdoors.
Accomplishments/Awards: Multiple medals in rowing including ones from The Head of the Oklahoma and the Heart of Texas
Favorite memory: Traveling
Benjamin is the son of Keith and Serena Scarberry.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.