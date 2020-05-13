Bayley plans to complete her Bachelors of Science in Biology at Wichita State University and then attend Medical School at the University of Kansas.
Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, Varsity Cheer, Debate, Forensics, Track, Cross Country, Chick Fil A leadership academy, and Student Council.
Accomplishments/Awards: Executive President of Student Council at DHS, and graduating with honors from Butler Academy with an Associates Degree in Pre-Med Health Sciences.
Favorite quote: "Act as though it were impossible to fail."
Bayley is the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Neel.
