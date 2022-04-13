Bayleigh plans to go to school for digital art.
Extracurricular Activities: Participated in drama her freshman year and started her sophomore year and then COVID hit. She also participated in Derby summer theatre. She enjoys drawing and developing her art skills.
Favorite Quote: Just keep your cool and your sense of humor.
Favorite Memory: Doing the Wizard of Oz play.
Parent: Angie Dutton
