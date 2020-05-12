Baylee plans to attend Butler Community College for early education.
Extracurricular activities: FCCLA and KAY CLUB
Accomplishments/Awards: Honored in American Sign Language
Favorite quote: “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is YOUER than you.” — Dr.Seuss
Favorite memory: "Mr. Yoder's class everyday."
Advice to future generations: "Quizlet and google will be your best friends in high school."
