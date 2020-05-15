Averie plans to attend the University of Missouri this fall for a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and minor in Women's Studies.
Extracurricular Activities: Averie participated in choir all four years, and swam on the girls swim team freshman year.
Accomplishments/awards: Attended Butler Community College and is also graduating with an Associate's Degree this spring.
Favorite Quote: "Arrange whatever pieces come your way." - Virginia Woolf
Favorite Memory: Going to New York with choir friends.
Averie is the daughter of Cyndi Pearce.
