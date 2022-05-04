Austin will attend Wichita State University to pursue a career in environmental science.
Extracurricular Activities: JROTC Drill Team
Favorite Memory: Attending drill competitions.
Advice To Future Generations: Time moves forward. Make your future worth it.
Parents: Wes and Chris Yocum
