Auhlanah plans to become a masseuse.
Extracurricular activities: Football Manager
Favorite quote: "God is good all the time, All the time God is good"
Favorite memory: "Spending time with friends and family and enjoying my high school years."
Advice to future generations: "Work hard but enjoy your school years while you have the chance because they fly by so fast."
Auhlanah is the daughter of Bill and Sharilyn Ray.
