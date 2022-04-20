Audrey will be attending Kansas State University.

Extracurricular Activities: Softball, Tennis, National Honor Society

Accomplishments/Awards: University Scholar Award and Academic Merit Award from KSU; Softball - 2021 1st Team AVCTL-Div. 1, 2021 Honorable Mention All State, 2021 3rd Team All-Metro

Parents:  Kevin & Jamie Steinert

 

