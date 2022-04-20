Audrey will be attending Kansas State University.
Extracurricular Activities: Softball, Tennis, National Honor Society
Accomplishments/Awards: University Scholar Award and Academic Merit Award from KSU; Softball - 2021 1st Team AVCTL-Div. 1, 2021 Honorable Mention All State, 2021 3rd Team All-Metro
Parents: Kevin & Jamie Steinert
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.