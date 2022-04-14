Ashton will graduate with a plethora of college credits and plans to attend KU and get her BGS in Criminal Psychology.
Extracurricular Activities: She loves her job at the coffeehouse and spending time with her friends and family. Ashton has traveled the world during high school and enjoys going new places.
Accomplishments/awards: NHS induction during sophomore year. DHS honor rolls all four years. Ashton earned the KU Traditions GPA-based scholarship.
Favorite Quote: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain” – Dolly Parton
Favorite Memory: Touring Europe with Kansas Music Ambassadors for choir and orchestra.
Advice to Future Generations: Don’t worry about what other people think of you, high school is hard enough by itself. It will be more enjoyable if you just be yourself and do not focus on how others perceive you.
Parents: David Sowden and Kristy Sowden
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.