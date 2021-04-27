Ashton and his entire family are moving to Florida and he has no idea what his future holds, it may be school, it may be trade school, it may be chilling on the beach learning to surf.......who knows!!
Extracurricular activities: "I enjoy working and hanging with my friends both online and in person!"
Accomplishments/Awards: Member of the Derby Drumline
Favorite quote: "What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us." -Ralph Waldo Emerson
Favorite memory: "I loved being on the Derby Drumline it was a dream of mine since 5th grade! Music has always been important to me and it gave me an opportunity to support my Derby Panthers and get to hit things!! I will never forget our trashcan band line, being a part of something that cool will forever be a fav memory!"
Advice to future generations: "Don't sweat the small stuff! And don't be afraid of starting over and finding a path that may not be "normal", find what makes you happy and fulfilled and do that!!!"
Ashton is the son of Jake and Holly Duft.
