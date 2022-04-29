Ashlyn plans to attend Butler Community College followed by Emporia State University to obtain her Bachelors in Elementary Education.
Extracurricular Activities: Theatre and Choir
Accomplishments/awards: Ashlyn completed the Teaching Pathways Program at DHS
Parents: Jamie Rhue and the late David Rhue
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.