In Fall, 2023 Annette will be attending Newman University as a Nursing Major. She will also continue her soccer athletic career at Newman University.
Extracurricular Activities: She has been a part of KAY Club, STUCO, and National Honors Society.
Accomplishments and Awards: Annette has been on varsity 3 years in a row now as a defender.
Favorite Memory: Her favorite memory was when she went to Manhattan for the soccer regional game and clashes with one of the opponent's head and opened up her eyelid. She continued to play but with pre-wrap wrapped around her head to take place of a Bandaid (which did not stay). She said she looked so goofy throughout the game.
Advice To Future Generations: Take it one step at a time. Do not feel the need to rush growing up. Enjoy every moment of high school because it really does go by faster than you think.
Parents: Edith Castillo and Alberto Castillo
