Annelise plans to complete her Associates at Butler through the Pre-Med Program.
Extracurricular Activities: Marching band, Tennis and NHS
Accomplishments/Awards: Marching Band 5th in State, BioMedical 4 Year Capstone, Percussion Ensemble Scores of 1
Favorite Quote: "I have no idea what I am doing, but I am doing it really, really well." - Andy Dwyer, Parks and Rec.
Favorite Memory: "Definitely has to be (Kendal) Warkentine's class, either video shenanigans or Napoleon's funeral! But it also could be when the Marching Band played in the Disneyworld New Year's Eve parade!"
Advice To Future Generations: "Remember to use your blinker!"
Parents: Chris and Alicia Thompson
