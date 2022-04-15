Andon is committed to KU for football. Headed to KU the end of May!
Extracurricular Activities: Football
Accomplishments/awards: First team all state, AVCTL first team, AVCTL defensive MVP, 6A Defensive player of the year finalist, Blue Grey All American.
Favorite Memory: Winning state in 2020.
Parents: Jacque Obaidat and Jeff Crosby
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.