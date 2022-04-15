Virtual Grad 2022 Andon Carpenter.jpg
Andon is committed to KU for football. Headed to KU the end of May!

Extracurricular Activities: Football

Accomplishments/awards: First team all state, AVCTL first team, AVCTL defensive MVP, 6A Defensive player of the year finalist, Blue Grey All American.

Favorite Memory: Winning state in 2020.

Parents: Jacque Obaidat and Jeff Crosby

