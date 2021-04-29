Alyssa will be attending the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla.
Extracurricular activities: Keystone Club - McConnell AFB, National Honor Society
Accomplishments/Awards: DHS Medallion of Knowledge, DHS Academic Letter, Kansas Board of Regents Completer Award, Kansas Honors Scholar Medallion, Kansas Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish
Favorite quote: “If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.” ~ Toni Morrison
Advice to future generations: "Treat people with kindness and kindness will come back to you."
Alyssa is the daughter of Millie and Roberto George.
