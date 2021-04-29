Allyson plans to attend Wichita State University.
Extracurricular activities: Bel Canto, Band, NHS, DHS Dems
Accomplishments/Awards: Academic Letter, NHS, Top 10%
Favorite quote: "Knowledge is power" - Francis Bacon
Favorite memory: Marching Band tournaments
Advice to future generations: "Don't bend over backwards to be perfect. Just be yourself."
Allyson is the daughter of Tracy Sarratt-Tucker and Keith Summers.
