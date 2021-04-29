Allyson plans to attend Wichita State University.

Extracurricular activities: Bel Canto, Band, NHS, DHS Dems

Accomplishments/Awards: Academic Letter, NHS, Top 10%

Favorite quote: "Knowledge is power" - Francis Bacon

Favorite memory: Marching Band tournaments

Advice to future generations: "Don't bend over backwards to be perfect. Just be yourself."

Allyson is the daughter of Tracy Sarratt-Tucker and Keith Summers.

