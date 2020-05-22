Allison will be attending Pittsburg State University to study nursing.
Extracurricular activities: Boys Basketball Manager
Accomplishments/Awards: Butler Community College Early College Academies
Favorite memory: "Therapy Dog Club and having my dog Luna in the yearbook."
Advice to future generations: "Set a goal and go for it."
Allison is the daughter of Selena Hall.
