Allison plans on majoring in mathematics at Kansas State University and is interested in researching connections between math, music, and the human brain.
Extracurricular activities: Philharmonic Orchestra, German Club, Philharmonic Choir, National Honor Society, and Varsity Soccer.
Accomplishments/Awards: Governor's Scholar, KU Honor Scholar, KWCH12 Top of the Class, KSHSAA State Vocalist, and Orchestra Letterman.
Favorite quote: “Let us see how high we can fly before the sun melts the wax in our wings.” - Edward O. Wilson
Favorite memory: "Continuously laughing in Homeroom with my best friend."
Advice to future generations: "Do not expect opportunities to be presented to you. Fully assert yourself to create your own before it is too late."
Allison is the daughter of Jon Drouhard and Jennifer Larson.
