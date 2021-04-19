Alexus plans to attend the University of Kansas.
Extracurricular activities: Taekwondo
Accomplishments/Awards: National Honors Society, National Arts Honors Society
Favorite quote: "Run until you can't run anymore, and the run again. Constant effort is life's greatest shortcut."
Advice to future generations: "Always remember to take care of yourself."
Alexus is the daughter of Tara and Kor Xaypanya
