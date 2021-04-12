Alexis will be attending Kansas State University to pursue a degree in music education with the hopes of becoming a high school band director. She plans to participate in the band program at K-State. She has auditioned and been accepted into the K-State clarinet studio.
Extracurricular activities: Alexis was on the tennis and bowling teams for four years. She participated in marching band and concert bands for four years. She was also a member of Panther Crew and National Honor Society.
Accomplishments/Awards: Her senior year Alexis was named drum major for the Derby High School Marching Band for the 2020 season. She also auditioned and was accepted into the District Honor Band and the Sunflower State Clarinet Honor Choir at WSU. She attended a concert band clinic at K-State and was awarded the Outstanding Musician Award.
Favorite quote: "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game." -Babe Ruth
Alexis is the daughter of Charles and Candi Sutton.
