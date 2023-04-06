Alexis plans to attend WSU for a year and apply to the US Air Force Academy.
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity Cheer, Varsity Swim & Dive, philharmonic orchestra, AFJROTC, NHS, ballet, lifeguard/WSI (Water safety instructor,) and AFJROTC color guard and drill team
Accomplishments/awards: 2-time All American Cheerleader, 2-time state diver qualified for 3, All-Academic team (cheer,) and Panther PRIDE award
Favorite Quote: Practice doesn’t make perfect, perfect practice makes perfect
Favorite Memory: Qualifying for State Diving my 1st meet of my senior year
Advice To Future Generations: Apply yourself everywhere. The worst they can say is no.
Parents: Jason and Elizabeth Stanton
