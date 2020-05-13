Alexis plans to continue her softball career and her academics at Northern Oklahoma College of Enid.
Favorite memory: Some of her favorite memories come from playing softball, and was really looking forward to her senior year finishing strong with her team mates!
Alexis is the daughter of Kristi Enslinger.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.