Alexia will be attending Wichita State University for one year, then will be transferring to the University of Kansas to finish her degree, after which she will head off to KU Medical School.
Extracurricular activities: She likes to hang out with friends and family. She also enjoys her job at T.J. Maxx.
Accomplishments/Awards: She has taken all four years of Spanish classes throughout high school. She is also a member of National Honor Society.
Favorite quote: "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." - Confucius
Favorite memory: "My favorite memory is my friends and I getting ready for our last homecoming together."
Advice to future generations: "Make sure you do great in classes, but don't forget to have fun. You're only in high school once and it goes by so fast, so make those memories because they last forever."
